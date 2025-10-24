Hybe has joined forces with LAFC and will sponsor an event celebrating K-pop at the football club’s home on Wednesday, the company announced Friday.

It is the entertainment firm’s first collaboration with Major League Soccer and highlights “the strong ties between Los Angeles, South Korea and the Korean influences that define LA’s cultural identity,” the club wrote on its website.

Los Angeles boasts the largest Korean population in the US and has been home to star player Son Heung-min since August.

During the playoff match at BMO Stadium, the team’s first Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff home game, LAFC supporters will be able to experience Korean-inspired cuisine from local vendors and a lightshow featuring songs from the label’s artists, including BTS, Seventeen and Katseye.

“This event is a celebration of the power of fandom to connect audiences across sports, music, food, entertainment, and culture,” said Issac Lee, Chair and CEO of Hybe America.