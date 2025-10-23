Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo called on visiting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday to support Korean firms based there and drum up support to address visa issues for them and workers.

In a meeting with Kemp earlier in the day, Yeo asked the Georgia governor to make efforts to prevent the recurrence of an incident similar to the September immigration raid.

Gov. Kemp also said his state will firmly support Korean firms' stable operations and their investment.

Last month, more than 300 Korean workers were arrested and detained in a US immigration raid in Georgia in early September.

The workers were released after swift negotiations between Seoul and Washington. The incident led to the two sides agreeing to set up a working group dialogue and install a visa desk at the US Embassy in Seoul solely for Korean businesses. (Yonhap)