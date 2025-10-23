The newly renamed Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will respond to some of the backlash sparked by recent changes, and fears that addressing "reverse discrimination" claimed by men would dismantle discussions on structural discrimination women face in reality.

Minister Won Min-kyong, speaking to reporters in Seoul, said that gender equality is “a universal value rooted in respect for everyone’s human rights."

Won also highlighted military service as one of the major grievances voiced by men, saying the ministry will host a series of five open “talk concerts” beginning Oct. 29 to gather diverse youth perspectives on gender and fairness. She noted that a new department, the gender equality planning division, was also established to study gender imbalances across society.

Regarding the government's drive to legalize abortion medication, Won expressed “regret that the ministry has been unable to take proactive measures due to legal shortcomings, even though abortion pills continue to be distributed,” adding, “We hope to see active steps taken even before the law is amended.”

Abortion is not a criminal act in South Korea, but there is no legal approval yet for medical abortion drugs.

Reflecting on what she called a period of “paused time” for the ministry over the past three years, she said the ministry will seek to redefine its role and restore public trust after years of political turbulence and a leadership vacuum.

“We will not postpone or avoid the difficult tasks left to us, such as resolving gender conflicts," she said.

Though the ministry retains its English name, its new Korean name translates as "Ministry of Gender Equality and Family," instead of "Ministry of Women and Family," carrying a deeper shift in meaning.

The new Korean title signals a move away from a women-exclusive focus toward addressing structural discrimination and the perceived disadvantages faced by young men, according to the administration.

Won, the first minister to head the expanded and restructured ministry, said the name change embodies the government’s intent to “reflect the realities of both sides of gender conflict fairly.”

President Lee Jae Myung, since taking office, has repeatedly called for the ministry to tackle both women’s inequality and men’s perceived reverse discrimination, encouraging policies that bridge rather than deepen social divides.