Hanwha QCells, the solar power unit of Hanwha Solution, said Thursday it will present an AI-based data center energy management system at next week’s APEC CEO Summit 2025 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Park Young-choon, head of the company’s Grid & Energy Services division, will deliver a joint keynote with Microsoft Vice President Uli Homann on “AI for data-center energy management,” outlining a system in which AI autonomously optimizes power use and efficiency.

A former executive at AWS and Johnson Controls, Park joined QCells in 2023 and now leads its energy service business. QCells is working with Microsoft to expand AI-driven energy optimization software in major markets, including the US.

“If AI evolves into an orchestrator capable of autonomous decision-making, it will not only boost data center efficiency but also advance carbon neutrality,” Park said.