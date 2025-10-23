Dear Annie: I've been married for over 20 years, and my husband has always handled our finances. I trusted him to take care of everything, but recently, I've started to feel uneasy. When I ask about our savings, bills or retirement plans, he either brushes me off or gives vague answers. I don't know if he's hiding something or if he just doesn't think I need to know.

I don't want to accuse him of anything, but I also don't want to be in the dark about our financial situation. What if something happens to him? How do I bring this up without starting a fight or making him feel like I don't trust him? -- Feeling Left Out in Finances

Dear Feeling Left Out: It's completely understandable that you're feeling uneasy. Marriage is a partnership, and that includes finances. You're not wrong to want to know where you stand, and your husband shouldn't see that as a challenge; it's simply good sense.

The best way to approach this is with warmth, not accusation. Pick a calm moment and say something like, "I'd really like us to go over our finances together so I can feel more secure about our future. Can we sit down and review everything?" This keeps the conversation from feeling like an interrogation and instead frames it as teamwork.

If he brushes you off, gently but firmly remind him that as his wife, you need to be informed. If something were to happen to him, would you even know where to begin? A responsible marriage means ensuring both partners have access to important financial details.

If he continues to resist, there may be a deeper issue -- whether it's discomfort discussing money, financial mismanagement or something he's afraid to reveal. In that case, it might help to bring in a neutral third party, like a financial adviser, to make sure everything is in order.

This isn't about trust; it's about security. Every spouse deserves financial transparency, and you have every right to feel informed and prepared.

애니에게: 저는 결혼한지 20년이 되었고 저희 가계는 늘 남편이 관리해왔습니다. 저는 그사람이 모든 걸 잘 관리할 거라고 믿었지만 최근 불안한 마음이 들기 시작했어요. 제가 저축이나 통지서 혹은 은퇴후 계획에 대해서 물으면 남편은 모른 척 넘어가거나 모호한 대답을 하곤 합니다. 무언가를 숨기고 있는건지 아니면 제가 알 필요가 없다고 생각하는건지 잘 모르겠네요.

그사람을 탓하고자 하는 마음은 전혀 없습니다. 하지만 저희의 경제적인 상황에 대해서 아무것도 모른채로 있고 싶지는 않아요. 남편에게 무슨 일이라도 생기면 어떡하나요? 어떻게 하면 다툼을 시작하거나 제가 그이를 못믿는다는 생각이 들지 않게 하면서 이 이야기를 꺼낼 수 있을까요? -- 돈문제에서 배제된 기분

배제된 기분 님께: 불안한 생각이 드시는 것도 당연합니다. 결혼생활이라는 것은 파트너 관계이고 거기에는 가계도 포함된 것이죠. 지금 상황이 어떤지 알고자 하는 것은 잘못이 아니고 남편분은 그걸 이의를 제기하는 것이라고 생각하시면 안되죠. 단지 양식이 있는 겁니다.

이 문제에 접근하는 가장 좋은 방식은 탓을 하는 것이 아니라 따뜻하게 다가가는 거에요. 차분한 타이밍을 잡아서 이런 식으로 말씀해보세요. "우리 경제상황에 대해서 같이 살펴보고 싶은데. 우리 미래에 대해서 좀더 안심할 수 있게. 같이 앉아서 전체적으로 한번 볼 수 있을까?" 이렇게 말씀하시면 상대를 취조하는 것같은 기분이 들게 하는 것이 아니라 함께 무언가를 한다는 식으로 대화를 이끌어갈 수 있겠죠.

만약 남편분이 그냥 넘기려한다면 부드럽지만 단호하게 아내로서 당신도 알아야할 권리가 있다는 것을 상기시키십시오. 만약 남편분께 무슨 일이 생긴다면 어디서부터 시작해야할지라도 알고 계신가요? 책임감있는 결혼이란 두사람 모두 중요한 경제적인 내용을 접할 수 있어야한다는 걸 뜻하죠.

남편분이 계속해서 거부할 경우 좀더 깊이 문제가 있을지도 모릅니다. 돈에 대해 이야기하는 것을 불편해한다거나 관리를 잘 못했다거나 혹은 드러내기 두려운 무언가가 있을 수도요. 그런 경우 재정 자문가같은 중립적인 제삼자를 참여하게 해서 모든 것이 제대로 되어 있는지 확인하는 것도 도움이 될 수 있겠습니다.

이 문제는 신뢰에 관한 것이 아니라 안정에 관한 것이에요. 모든 배우자는 돈 문제에 있어 투명하게 알 권리가 있고 당신은 제대로 알고 준비가 되었다는 마음을 가지는 것이 마땅합니다.