Blending sleek design with advanced AI features, Samsung’s debut XR headset impresses on performance yet remains niche buy due to cost, comfort

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday took the wraps off its long-anticipated extended reality headset, Galaxy XR, signaling the tech giant’s ambitious leap into a new frontier where hardware, software and artificial intelligence converge.

Developed under the codename Project Moohan, meaning “infinite” in Korean, the name captures the essence of what the Galaxy XR aims to offer: a boundless space where users can move between the real and virtual worlds. Through its pass-through mode, the headset allows users to stay immersed in digital experiences while keeping the real world in view, symbolizing limitless possibilities.

The Korea Herald was granted a hands-on session with Samsung’s first XR headset powered by multimodal AI — an experience that proved striking, even within a limited time frame.

Sporting a sleek, futuristic design reminiscent of a space helmet, the Galaxy XR felt surprisingly lightweight and comfortable. Weighing just 545 grams, it offered a snug yet balanced fit, suggesting minimal fatigue even with prolonged use.

Control was refreshingly intuitive. The device responded to a simple “pinch” gesture — bringing the thumb and index finger together — eliminating the need for external controllers. With real-time tracking of all 10 fingers, the Galaxy XR enables precise hand-motion navigation, enhancing the sense of presence and interaction in virtual environments.

Once the gestures were mastered, I was able to access XR-optimized photos and YouTube content, delivering spatial video experiences that recreated a near-theater-like ambience. A 360-degree dance performance demo transported me to the center of a concert stage, showcasing the device’s potential for immersive entertainment.

At the heart of this vivid experience lies an OLED display with a resolution of 3,552 by 3,840 pixels per eye, totaling 13.6 million pixels. This surpasses the 11.7 million pixels of Apple’s Vision Pro (3,660 by 3,200 per eye) and sets a new benchmark for XR display quality.

What truly sets the Galaxy XR apart is its deep integration of multimodal AI, capable of processing not only text and images but also voice and video. This enables seamless, multi-sensory interaction.

I summoned a video through a voice command to Samsung’s Gemini AI assistant, then used eye tracking to select a result and triggered playback with a pinch gesture. The “Circle to Search” feature further allowed real-time object recognition in the physical environment simply by gesturing toward an object, blurring the boundary between digital and real.

The device offers 256 gigabytes of internal storage — less than the Vision Pro’s 1 terabyte model but sufficient when paired with Google’s cloud infrastructure.

One minor drawback was comfort. The tight fit left visible pressure marks after about 10 minutes of use, raising questions about long-term wearability.

Priced at 2.69 million won ($1,880), the Galaxy XR is significantly more affordable than Apple’s Vision Pro, which starts at 4.99 million won for a similar configuration, yet far pricier than Meta’s Quest 3 (512GB), retailing at 729,000 won.

That positioning places the Galaxy XR firmly in the premium, early-adopter segment, where innovation and performance take precedence over accessibility — and where Samsung’s reentry into immersive technology signals that the next battle in the XR arena has only just begun.