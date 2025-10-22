SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering metalens technology, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the "Startup Innovation Award" at the 2025 "Taiwan Weeks" Asia Innovation Cup Demo Day, held in Taipei on 21 October 2025. The event was jointly hosted by the "Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC)", together with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC).

Bringing together innovative startups across Asia, the Asia Innovation Cup aims to identify promising emerging companies with transformative potential and to foster cross-border collaboration between technology and capital markets. This year's competition attracted more than 70 startup teams, including 9 international participants from Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Finland, spanning sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, satellite communications, digital cloud, and smart healthcare.

Among the 12 finalists, it was expressed that MetaOptics stood out for its innovation depth, product differentiation, robust R&D capabilities, and well-defined intellectual property strategy. The "Startup Innovation Award" recognizes the Company's breakthroughs in scalable metalens manufacturing and its vision to redefine the future of ultra-compact optics through semiconductor-level precision and process integration.

MetaOptics specializes in the design and production of next-generation metalenses, ultra-thin optical components with nanometre-scale features that replace bulky, conventional curved lenses. Supported by Singapore's innovation ecosystem, the company has achieved industry-first milestones such as direct fabrication of metalenses on 300mm glass wafers, rapid prototyping with Direct Laser Writer (DLW) technology, and high-performance optical solutions for smart devices, autonomous vehicles, and AR/VR displays.

Mr. Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MetaOptics Ltd, remarked: "Receiving the 'Startup Innovation Award' is a significant recognition of our relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of nanophotonics. This achievement validates MetaOptics' deep R&D foundation and strengthens our commitment to advancing semiconductor-grade optics for the next generation of intelligent devices. Through the Asia Innovation Cup, we look forward to being connected with strategic investors and technology partners, accelerating our path toward global commercialization and value creation. Our mission is to transform precision optics by making them thinner, smarter, and more scalable, and enabling a world where every device sees with semiconductor precision."