As of September, there have been 11 cases of South Koreans being kidnapped in Thailand, one of the most popular tourism destinations for people here, local media reported Wednesday.

According to local media outlet The Korea Economic Daily, the number of kidnapping reports in the Southeast Asian country rose from 0 in 2021 to one in 2022 and five each in 2023 and 2024. The report was based on Ministry of Foreign Affairs data submitted to Rep. Kim Geon of the main opposition People Power Party.

Thailand has recorded an increase in the number of crimes involving Korean victims or perpetrators. Last year, a 34-year-old Korean tourist was kidnapped and killed in Thailand by three Korean men who were each arrested in South Korea, Vietnam and Cambodia.

In July, Bangkok media reported that a criminal ring of 20 Koreans and one Chinese national was busted in Thailand's Chon Buri province. A South Korean man who was reportedly kidnapped and forced to work for a call center scam ring was rescued as a result of the operation.

"The government must establish a system for cooperation with not only Cambodia, but Thailand and other major countries in Southeast Asia to protect our people," Kim said, adding that the state must step up monitoring of illegal hiring notices that lure victims to Southeast Asia.

Following recent news of a South Korean college student being tortured and killed in Cambodia, many Koreans are raising concerns about the security in some Southeast Asian countries, many of which are popular tourist spots. About 1.86 million South Koreans visited Thailand in 2024, according to Thai media reports, with China, Malaysia and India logging more tourists throughout the year.