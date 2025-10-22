Two teens riding on a single electric scooter without a valid license injured a woman in her 30s, according to local reports. The victim remains unconscious as of Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4:37 p.m. last Saturday in Songdo-dong, Incheon, according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station. Two middle school girls were riding a scooter on the sidewalk when they nearly struck the victim's young daughter. The mother shielded her child with her body, attempting to protect her, but sustained a serious head injury, falling to the ground after the scooter collided with her.

E-scooters, electric scooters driven while standing, are defined as a personal mobility vehicle by the Road Traffic Act. They can be used by those aged 16 and up who have a license to drive a motorized bicycle or a car, and can be ridden by only one person at a time.

The middle school student who drove the e-scooter did not have a license and was under the legal driving age. She will be investigated for causing injuries with a vehicle and unlicensed driving.

Korea has recorded an increase in cases of unlicensed e-scooter driving and related accidents. According to National Police Agency data revealed last month, there were 7,007 accidents involving e-scooters from 2022 to 2024. Of these, unlicensed drivers accounted for nearly half (3,442).

About 44 percent of all e-scooter accidents involved those aged 19 or younger, with 1,411 aged 15 or below.