Netflix inks partnerships to launch dolls, action figures, collectibles, games and role-playing products based on the hit film. Preorders start in November

Netflix said Tuesday it has signed a licensing agreement with toy giants Mattel and Hasbro to turn its blockbuster animated movie “Kpop Demon Hunters” into a global toy line.

The partnership will produce dolls, action figures, collectibles, games and role-playing products based on the hit film, which follows a female K-pop trio that performs at massive concerts while battling otherworldly forces. The first products are slated for release in 2026.

Mattel, known for its Barbie franchise, will manufacture dolls modeled after the K-pop trio Huntrix. The company said it is expediting production so consumers can preorder the collection through its online platform, Mattel Creations, starting November.

In an interview with Reuters, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz described the collaboration as “a win-win for both companies.”

“This is especially exciting given the scale and appeal of this new franchise,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hasbro will develop a KPop Demon Hunters–themed board game titled “Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters,” according to Netflix. The company will also release special-edition plush toys, youth electronics and role-play products.

“KPop Demon Hunters is a powerful pop culture phenomenon with global resonance — one that aligns seamlessly with our portfolio of iconic brands and our commitment to innovation,” said Tim Kilpin, president of toy, licensing and entertainment at Hasbro.

“This collaboration with Netflix enables us to bring the film’s dynamic universe to life beyond the screen, offering fans immersive new ways to engage through play.”

Hasbro’s merchandise will be available for preorder in the United States through Amazon, Walmart and Target.

“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy. We’re talking dancing, singing and more screaming than anyone was emotionally prepared for,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer. “(This partnership) means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding.”

Although financial details of the deal were not disclosed, the move comes as streaming platforms increasingly seek to diversify revenue streams beyond subscriptions.

Netflix already offers toys based on other franchises, such as “Stranger Things,” and has been expanding into mobile gaming. Korean streaming platforms, including Watcha and Tving, have also begun selling branded merchandise to promote their original content.