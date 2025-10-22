South Korea was to hold a launch ceremony for its first 3,600-ton-class naval submarine Wednesday, the Navy and the arms procurement agency said, in a bid to bolster its underwater deterrence against North Korean threats.

The ceremony to launch the first of the three Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarines under construction will take place at shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean's dockyard in Geoje, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Wednesday afternoon, according to the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Named after iconic Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) engineer Jang Yeong-sil, the 89-meter-long Batch-II submarine is part of the military's Changbogo-III or KSS-III program to acquire advanced diesel-electric attack submarines.

"As the Navy's first 3,600-ton-class submarine, the ROKS Jang Yeong-sil is a world-class diesel submarine and a core strategic asset with enhanced capabilities to respond to various maritime threats," the Navy and DAPA said.

Compared with the 3,000-ton Batch-I class submarine that has been commissioned for active duty, officials said the new submarine is not only larger in size but is equipped with upgraded detection and strike capabilities that help the submarine remain stealthy for a longer period of time.

The submarine's combat system, which serves as the brain, and the sonar system, which functions as the eyes, have both been upgraded for better information processing and target detection features, while its lithium-ion batteries allow it to stay underwater longer and move faster.

An array of sound absorption technologies have been incorporated to increase the submarine's covertness, while more homegrown equipment has been used to ensure a more stable operation of the submarine, officials said.

The new submarine is expected to have 10 vertical launch tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, up from six equipped in the 3,000-ton Batch-I submarines that have been commissioned.

With the upgraded features, the 3,600-ton submarine is anticipated to play a key role in the military's maritime three-axis deterrence system, notably the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform designed to eliminate key North Korean nuclear and missile targets if there are clear signs of intended use.

The new submarine is set to be delivered to the Navy at the end of 2027. The other two 3,600-ton-class submarines are also under construction. (Yonhap)