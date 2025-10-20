Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group, on Monday launched an upgraded version of its mid-sized GV70 sport utility vehicle with enhanced features and optimized package options.

The new GV70 comes with an improved noise, vibration and harshness control feature. The model is equipped with additional sound-absorbing materials, with the 2.5 Turbo variant including an engine support damper that reduces vibration.

It also comes in new package offerings to give customers more flexible choices.

The upgraded GV70 also comes in a new Bering Blue color to highlight a more premium and dynamic design identity.

"We refined the GV70's product appeal to meet the tastes of customers seeking a premium and trendy SUV," a Genesis official said. "By enhancing standard features and reorganizing optional packages, we aim to provide a more satisfying mobility experience." (Yonhap)