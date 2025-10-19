South Korea is considering awarding US President Donald Trump its highest national honor in recognition of his role in promoting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

The presidential office said Sunday that Trump’s visit to South Korea, expected to coincide with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, “is being closely coordinated.” The office added that it is “carefully reviewing plans for his itinerary and how to mark the honor to ensure a fruitful visit.”

The comments came after local media reported that Seoul is weighing whether to present Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, the country’s most prestigious decoration, typically reserved for heads of state and their spouses.

Although the presidential office has yet to confirm Trump's plan to visit South Korea, President Lee Jae Myung's national security aide Wi Sung-lac said that Trump was "likely to visit" South Korea from Oct. 29-30.

This was in line with Trump's remarks during an interview with Fox News Friday that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping "in a couple of weeks" in South Korea in "a separate meeting." The development is the latest amid tensions between Washington and Beijing regarding China's export control on rare earth elements.

When President Lee and Trump met in the White House back in August, Lee portrayed Trump as "a peacemaker," effectively nudging him into meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid the Lee administration's reconciliatory gestures toward Pyongyang.