CJ Group appointed Yoon Seok-hwan as the new CEO of CJ CheilJedang, its flagship food and bioengineering arm, recognizing his leadership in steering the company’s bio business.

Yoon will continue to oversee the bio business division of CJ CheilJedang, a role he has held since 2023.

A veteran of the group’s bio operations, he has led teams across South America and global marketing and previously headed the firm’s biotechnology research center.

According to CJ Group on Sunday, Yoon’s track record in global strategy, operations, and research and development made him the right fit to lead the company’s next phase of growth.

The group also named Lee Geon-il, currently CEO of CJ Freshway, as the new head of CJ Foodville.

Lee has held senior posts, including head of the Twosome Place division at CJ Foodville, CEO of CJ Foods USA and head of business management office 1 at CJ.

Most other affiliate chiefs will remain in their posts to ensure strategic continuity, with regular executive reshuffles scheduled for 2026.

“We carried out the CEO reshuffle early to strengthen management accountability and prepare for the next stage of global growth,” a CJ Group official said. “The goal is to lay the groundwork for faster execution under the new leadership.”

CJ Group is also overhauling its personnel system this year. Unlike in previous cycles when executive reshuffles, promotions and structural changes were made simultaneously, CEO appointments will now be made first, followed by subsequent appointments directed by each affiliate’s management.

The group said the shift is aimed at giving new leaders greater autonomy to finalize short- and mid-term business strategies more swiftly.