HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from October 18 to 21. The four-day event combines four major trade shows: the Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances, Lifestyle, and Home & Kitchen shows under the theme "AI-Powered Ecosystem: Igniting Future Manufacturing Intelligence." The show has attracted over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing more than 150,000 cutting-edge innovative products, including mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, smart home solutions, personal healthcare products, and pet supplies. This year also features the debut of the "AI Pavilion". The show is projected to attract over 60,000 international professional B2B buyers, with visitor numbers from emerging markets anticipated to hit a record high.

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II includes:

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: "Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II closely track global sourcing hotspots, positioning at the forefront of AI transformation and comprehensively showcasing innovative applications of AI technology across various electronics sectors. For global B2B buyers and industry decision-makers, this edition of Global Sources Hong Kong Shows is not just a sourcing event, but a critical opportunity to gain comprehensive insights into the future of AI hardware ecosystems and efficiently connect with top-tier supply chains."

AI Pavilion: Seven Zones Presenting Complete Smart Hardware Ecosystem

This year's inaugural "AI Pavilion" features over 1,200 booths, concentrating on seven major application scenarios including AI smart terminals, AI wearables, AI glasses, AI toys, AI pet products, AI personal health care, and other AI products, providing a one-stop showcase of the latest breakthroughs in AI hardware ecosystems.

Innovation Awards and Global Product Launches Leading Tech and Design Trends

Global Sources Innovation Awards Phase II focus on products in mobile electronics, smart home, security and appliances, and lifestyle categories, committed to recognizing innovative products that excel in practicality, cost-effectiveness, technological maturity, and market demand alignment. Simultaneously, Global Sources continues to partner with the internationally renowned "European Product Design Award (EPDA)™" to establish the "Best Product Design Award", honoring products that stand out through innovative thinking and exceptional design. Additionally, to align with the show theme, a special "AI Innovation Award" has been introduced to recognize exhibits demonstrating outstanding AI technology applications.

Phase II shows will also host multiple new product launch events. Many exhibitors will use this platform to unveil their annual new products, including heavyweight products making their global or Asian debuts. These new products embody the "technology + demand" integrated innovation model, showcasing the future development path and market trends of consumer electronics.

Industry Experts Gather to Explore AI-Enabled Applications

The Global Sources Summit and AI & Robotics Summit (AIRS), held during the shows with the theme "Consumer AI Gadget Conference", brings together top global industry experts across multiple frontier fields including trillion-dollar market transformation, Asian market channel strategies, Robotics-as-a-Service, smart wearable devices, AI assistive devices, Smart Home 2030, and AI and robotics commercialization paths. The summits provide audiences with a platform for deep insights into the latest AI smart product trends and identifying high-growth potential markets, helping enterprises and investors seize key opportunities in the AI consumerization wave. The venue also features an AI robot demonstration area where visitors can experience human-robot interaction and live demonstrations up close, including the Engine AI that previously danced with internet celebrity IShowSpeed, performing the iconic Axe Gang dance from the movie "Kung Fu Hustle", demonstrating advanced capabilities in motion planning and real-time control, and exploring prospects for robotics applications.

GSOL 30th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrating Milestones with the Industry

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of GlobalSources.com, Global Sources is hosting a special "GSOL 30th Anniversary Cocktail Party" during the shows to review the online sourcing platform's historical journey over three decades with industry partners and key customers. The event will feature sharing from Mr. Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, and Ms. Carol Lau, Senior Vice President, Client Service, Marketing & Analytics, on the company's future development blueprint, jointly witnessing the outstanding achievements of Global Sources' B2B international sourcing platform in connecting global buyers, partners and Asian suppliers over 30 years.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized multichannel Online-to-Offline (O2O) sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through its online platform GlobalSources.com, mobile apps, industry-specific trade shows, and tailored business matching. Global Sources' unique services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 14 million registered international buyers and users.

