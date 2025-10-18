South Korea's top envoy to the United States said Friday that there is no indication yet that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to open in Korea later this month.

Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during a parliamentary audit at the South Korean mission to the UN in New York, amid lingering speculation that Trump could seek reengagement with Kim when he visits Korea for the APEC gathering slated to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

"President Trump has said he is open to dialogue, and North Korea has also shown an indication (leaning toward dialogue). But there is no sign yet that something will materialize on the occasion of the APEC (summit)," Kang said during the audit session of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.

"But we are trying to follow up on the (related) developments while leaving open that possibility (of the Trump-Kim meeting)," she added.

Last month, the White House said that Trump remains open to talking to Kim "without any preconditions" -- a comment that reinforced the speculation that Trump could try to resume his personal diplomacy with Kim during his upcoming visit to Korea.

Kim has also expressed openness to resuming talks with the US if Washington drops its demand for the North's denuclearization.

During his first term, Trump's personal diplomacy with the North Korean leader led to three in-person meetings between them -- in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the inter-Korean border truce village of Panmunjom in June 2019.

Asked if Kim wants to get US recognition of its nuclear arms should he agree to meet Trump, the ambassador refused to make any prejudgment.

"As for the US, it has repeatedly expressed its position to resume dialogue without conditions," she said.

Commenting on the possibility of a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump during the APEC gathering, Kang said, "I understand that final-stage coordination is taking place to ensure that the summit can take place."

At the start of the audit, Kang reiterated Seoul's policy commitment to reducing tensions and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue with North Korea, vowing to reinforce cooperation with Washington in the efforts.

Her remarks came as Seoul hopes to resume inter-Korean engagement despite Pyongyang's rejection of dialogue and its continued push to advance nuclear and missile programs.

"While actively pushing to address Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue with North Korea, (we) will also make parallel efforts to elicit Pyongyang's earnest response," Kang said.

She added, "(We) will also strengthen consultations and cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. regarding our North Korea policy push to reduce tensions and establish peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

Touching on the Aug. 25 summit between Lee and Trump, Kang noted that the two leaders have established a trust and bond between them, and that the two sides have confirmed their strong commitment for cooperation "at the highest level."

Kang, a former foreign minister, accompanied Lee during the summit at the White House, although she was not officially appointed for the ambassadorial post at the time.

"(We) will push to achieve visible outcomes in various sectors, including diplomacy, security and defense, as well as shipbuilding, atomic energy and cutting-edge technologies," she said.

She shared plans to push for high-level exchanges between Seoul and Washington on the occasion of various upcoming multilateral forums, including the East Asia Summit in Malaysia this month, the APEC summit in South Korea and the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg next month.

In addition, the ambassador said that her embassy will support ongoing trade talks to hash out details of a trade deal between Seoul and Washington struck in July.

"We will preemptively respond and manage key economic and trade issues that the U.S. side has raised," she said.

The two countries have been in intense negotiations to iron out details of the July deal, including how to fund South Korea's US$350 billion investment commitment.

During the audit, Kang said that her presentation of credentials to Trump, initially set for Friday, has been delayed, though a copy of them has been submitted to the US government.

She made the remarks in response to a question about whether she will accompany Trump during his planned visit to South Korea for the APEC summit.

"Before the presentation of credentials, I am not a full ambassador. So it's uncertain (whether I am able to accompany Trump)," she said.

"Anyway, an ambassador of the host nation accompanying a (foreign) leader is a great (show) of courtesy in terms of protocol. So as an ambassador, I also want to make that point clear." (Yonhap)