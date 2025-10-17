By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Galbijjim is a beloved Korean comfort dish traditionally enjoyed during major holidays like Seollal and Chuseok. This rich, savory-sweet braised beef rib stew is a perfect harmony of tender meat, hearty vegetables and aromatic seasoning. The addition of ingredients such as chestnuts, jujubes and ginkgo nuts adds a subtle layer of sweetness and seasonal elegance. While beef short ribs are classic, variations using brisket or oxtail are also delicious. Skimming the fat and balancing the marinade ensures a dish that’s flavorful without being heavy — ideal for both festive gatherings and cozy meals at home.

Ingredients

1kg beef short ribs with bones (5 cm)

5 cups water

2 cups reserved beef broth

250 grams white radish

100 grams carrot

6 dried pyogo (shiitake) mushrooms

5 chestnuts

3 jujubes

Vegetable oil, salt as needed

Seasoning for beef

4 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons pear juice

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

Pinch of ground black pepper

Preparation

Cut the white radish and carrot into 4 cm cubes, and round the edges.

Soak the pyogo mushrooms in water and strain. Once soaked, remove the stems.

Peel the chestnuts and remove the seed from the jujubes.

Combine all ingredients of the beef marinade.

Cooking

Place the ribs in a pot and cover with cold water to remove any blood from the ribs. Drain the ribs in a colander and discard the water. Pour 5 cups of water into a pot and bring to a boil. When boiling, add the ribs, and cook for 30 minutes. Skim off foam several times. Remove the ribs to a platter and set aside until they are cool enough to handle. Reserve the broth in the pot. Remove the extra fat from the short ribs and score diagonally in 2-cm intervals.

Let the broth cool and skim off the fat.

Pour water into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the white radish and carrots, and parboil for 10 minutes. Remove and set aside

Place the prepared short ribs in a pot, pour in two-thirds of the marinade and mix well. Add the 2 cups of reserved broth and bring to a boil for about 40 minutes over medium heat.

When the ribs become tender, add the parboiled white radish, carrots, pyogo mushrooms, chestnuts, jujubes and the rest of the marinade. Reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook for an additional 15 minutes.

Arrange the ribs and vegetables in a serving bowl.

Tip

Beef shanks, brisket or oxtail may be used instead of ribs. Let the boiled ribs cool and separate the fat before cooking them with sauce to prevent excessive greasiness.

Serves 4.