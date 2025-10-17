Adidas Korea said Friday it has reopened the futsal field at Hwigyeong 2 Riverside Park in Dongdaemun-gu, northeastern Seoul, as part of the “Let’s Exercise, Seoul” campaign in partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The facility had been temporarily closed after heavy snowfall in 2024 damaged its roof trusses and fences. The upgraded field now features movable fences designed to withstand frequent flooding in the area, reinforced roof structures, and enhanced windbreaks for safety.

Adidas has been carrying out various initiatives worldwide to embody its corporate social responsibility and its brand philosophy, “Through sport, we have the power to change lives.”

The “Let’s Exercise, Seoul” campaign represents a key initiative run in cooperation with local government, which aims to provide safe and inclusive access to sports for people of all genders, ages, and abilities.

Since 2017, Adidas Korea has refurbished 24 sports facilities across 12 locations with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, including the futsal field at Jamsil Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, and now the one at Hwigyeong 2 Riverside Park.

“With the reopening of the futsal field, we hope it will become a space where local residents can enjoy sports in safer facilities and come together as a community in an open and inclusive environment,” Adidas Korea Managing Director Markus Morent said.