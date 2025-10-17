Itzy will make a comeback on Nov. 10 with 11th EP, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday.

The group will come out with EP “Tunnel Vision” about five months after the previous mini album “Girls Will Be Girls,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 10 regions and sold more than 417,000 copies in the first week.

The upcoming set will be made up of six tracks including the main track of the same title. All five members participated in writing the first track “Focus.”

Last week, the fivesome had a series of fan meets in Tokyo, which ran for three days under the title “On Air.”

It unveiled performance of “Rock & Roll” for the first time at the live events. The song fronted its second full album in Japan, “Collector," which was released earlier this month and topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.