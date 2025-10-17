Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together will roll out his first solo album "No Labels: Part 01" on Nov. 7, announced label Big Hit Music on Friday.

He will be the first member of the quintet to have a solo album, which comes over a year after his first solo single “Ggum.” The hip-hop number showcasing his performance skills won first place on television music chart shows and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 33 regions. It also ranked No. 4 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart and the physical edition published later topped Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking.

Meanwhile, the band is between the American and Asian legs of its tour "Act : Tomorrow," which will resume in Saitama, Japan, on Nov. 15 and take it to two more cities, Nagoya and Fukuoka the following month.