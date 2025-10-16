SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalised experiences are what travellers are looking for today, as Trip.com Group shared strategic insights on how it is redefining the traveller's journey through AI-powered tools at ITB Asia 2025, held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Focused on creating value and customised experiences for travellers, the company showcased its latest features, data insights and strategies that it is taking to shape the future of travel.

Personalising Travel Experiences and Growing Partnerships

In a panel gathering top leaders in the industry – Driving Innovation in Travel through Technology – Edmund Ong, Senior Regional Director, SEA and General Manager, Singapore, Trip.com Group, outlined how the company is staying ahead of change by harnessing AI for personalised travel experiences.

He highlighted how travellers today receive highly tailored recommendations through AI-powered tools such as TripGenie, Trip.com Group's AI travel assistant. This has proven popular and driven an increase in bookings, as users are given recommendations that are more likely to resonate with them. Just last month, TripGenie's traffic rose 125% year-on-year (YoY), with over 200% increase in users and conversations made.

To provide more options and greater convenience for travellers, Trip.com Group also collaborates with local players from across the industry to bring in unique offerings at every level.

Mr Ong said, "When we look at the traveller journey, we see the power of AI in enabling personalised experiences for our users who are seeking the best options at the best value. To do so, we believe that collaboration is the right way forward. It allows us to leverage the strengths of our partners to build a trusted and tailored experience for our customers from end-to-end."

Revolutionising the Traveller's Journey

In a deep-dive session titled – How Intelligent Personal Technology is Reshaping the Traveller's Journey – Trip.com Group's Senior Product Director, Amy Wei, shared her observations on how AI can transform the travel experience into one that is personal, intelligent and anticipatory.

She explained that consumers today expect hyper-personalisation, from real-time travel inspiration to dynamic itinerary crafting. With tools like TripGenie, travellers now have an intelligent travel co-pilot that provides a simplified and frictionless overall experience.

Ms Wei said, "There is a huge change in how we interact with technology today. Generic travel searches have evolved into AI-driven discovery and natural conversations. We designed TripGenie with this in mind, re-architecting the entire traveller journey. This allows travellers to instantly turn their travel inspirations into bookable itineraries and recommendations that cater to their preferences and needs at every step."

She highlighted how Trip.com's intelligent Widget is the company's first step in creating a truly 'connected trip' of the future for travellers. It extends AI from inside the app to the user's phone desktop, proactively offering the right tool at the right time. This has resulted in a 30% higher 7-day app revisit rate among Widget users.

She added, "The road ahead is built not just on technology, but also trust from our users. Our ultimate goal is to make the technology so effective, reliable and intuitive that it fades into the background and allows the traveller to focus on the joy and wonder of the experience itself."

Driving the Future of Travel

AI-driven travel is no longer a novelty but a growing trend amid the wealth of information available online. Trip.com Group's latest report with Google found that Google search interest for "help plan my trip" grew by 190% YoY, showing a growing reliance on technology to simplify trip planning. More than just trip planning, travellers are also looking towards AI to help them during their travel journey, such as translating menus or having conversations with locals.

Through its suite of AI-powered tools, including TripGenie and the recently launched Trip.Planner travel planning hub in August, along with its commitment to service excellence and a growing network of industry partners, Trip.com Group is driving the next wave of change in travel as it continues to bring personalised and seamless experiences to every traveller.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com , Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com .