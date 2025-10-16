This hearty Korean hot pot, gopchangjeongol, showcases the bold, comforting flavors of traditional cuisine with a rich medley of beef cuts, vegetables and a spicy, umami-packed broth. A beloved dish especially during colder months, it highlights gopchang (beef intestines) and yang (beef tripe), both cleaned and marinated to perfection before being simmered with an array of colorful vegetables and noodles. While the preparation may seem intricate, each step enhances the dish’s depth and texture. Serve bubbling hot, ideally at the table, for a communal experience that warms both body and spirit.

Ingredients

200 grams beef tripe (boiled, trimmed)

200 grams beef 1st stomach (boiled, trimmed)

100 grams beef

60 grams white radish

30 grams carrot 3 oz

100 grams cabbage

90 grams oyster mushroom

1 onion

1 large green onion

2 red chile peppers

1 green chile pepper

200 grams thick white wheat noodles (or sliced rice cake)

Salt as needed

Broth

300 grams white radish

12 cups water

Seasoning

3 tablespoons gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)

1 tablespoon gochujang (red chile pepper paste)

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup (guk-gangjang)

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced green chile pepper

2 tablespoons rice wine

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Pinch of ground black pepper

Preparation

Prepare the broth. Pour the water into a large pot and add the white radish. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes over medium heat.

In a medium bowl, combine all the seasoning ingredients and mix well

Slice the beef, beef tripe and stomach into strips. In a large bowl, add the beef, beef tripe and stomach and then mix well with 2 tablespoons seasoning.

Cut the white radish, carrot and cabbage into 4×2×0.6-cm pieces.

Halve the onion and then slice it into fine strips. Shred oyster mushrooms into thin strips.

Slice the large green onion and chile peppers diagonally.

Cooking

In a shallow hot pot, arrange the meats, vegetables and noodles in clusters side by side. Add the seasoning on top of the ingredients and then pour the broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

When the white radish is cooked, turn heat to low. Serve in a bowl while it is simmering.

Tip

During preparation, remove fat mass from the small intestines and tripe. After this, they have to be hand-rubbed with flour and rinsed. Drop them into boiling water, and the preparation is complete.

Serves 4.