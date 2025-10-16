By Hansilk Promotion Institute

Served in a blazing hot stone bowl, this dish brings together the warmth of rice, the crunch of seasoned vegetables and the umami of marinated beef, all crowned with a perfectly fried egg. The highlight? That golden, crispy layer of rice formed at the bottom of the pot — an irresistible contrast to the fresh toppings. Whether you’re seeking comfort food or a taste of authentic Korean cuisine, this bibimbap delivers both tradition and texture in every bite. If you don’t have a stone pot, don’t worry — a heavy cast-iron pan works wonderfully too.

Base ingredients

4 cups cooked rice

4 tablespoons sesame oil

Marinade for beef

90 grams beef

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine

1 teaspoon sugar

Pinch of ground black pepper

Sesame oil as needed

Seasoned white radish

90 gram white radish

1/2 tablespoon gochut-garu (red chili pepper powder)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 tablespoon sugar

2/3 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon crushed toasted sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Seasoned bean sprouts

90 grams bean sprouts

Salt as needed

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

Seasoned mushrooms

120 gram oyster mushrooms

Salt as needed

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

Seasoned carrot

60 gram carrot

Salt as needed

Vegetable oil as needed

Gochujang seasoning

4 tablespoons gochujang (red chili pepper paste)

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons Korean pear juice

1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Garnish

4 fried eggs

4 lettuce leaves

Preparation

Slice the beef into julienne strips. In a medium bowl, add the beef strips and all ingredients for the beef marinade and mix well. Heat a skillet and stir-fry the marinated beef strips over a high heat till cooked to preference.

Cut the white radish into thin strips (5 × 0.3 × 0.3 cm). In a medium bowl, add the strips and all white radish seasoning ingredients, and mix well.

In a medium saucepan, add bean sprouts, 2 cups water and 1/3 teaspoon of salt. Cover the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes until the bean sprouts are cooked. Remove and season the bean sprouts with salt and sesame oil.

Remove the bottom of the oyster mushroom stems. Shred the mushrooms into julienne strips. Place a skillet over medium heat, add 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil and stir-fry the mushrooms.

Slice the carrot into julienne strips. Place a skillet over high heat and stir-fry the carrot strips with a pinch of salt. Spread the carrot strips on a plate to cool.

Slice the lettuce leaves.

Combine all ingredients of the gochujang seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

Grease 4 stone pots with sesame oil and place a scoop of cooked rice within. Arrange the beef, radish, bean sprouts, oyster mushrooms and carrot side by side on top of the rice. On top of vegetables, place a fried egg and lettuce leaves.

Place the stone pot over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes. Remove it from the heat and serve with gochujang seasoning.

Tip

Dolsot bibimbap is bibimbap cooked in a hot stone pot. It is cooked by placing rice and vegetables into a greased stone pot that retains its heat until the meal is finished and adds a crispy texture to the rice. If a Korean stone pot is not available, a thickly lined cast iron-skillet or an oven-safe casserole dish may be used.

Serves 4.