By Korean Food Promotion Institute

A beloved Korean anju (drinking snack), Golbaengimuchim is a bold, flavorful dish that delivers a satisfying balance of heat, sweetness and tang. Made with tender canned sea snails, crunchy vegetables and the umami depth of dried pollack, it’s tossed in a vibrant red chile dressing that embodies the heart of Korean seasoning. Often enjoyed alongside a cold glass of soju or beer, this dish is both a nostalgic favorite and a standout for those new to Korean cuisine. Try it chilled for maximum flavor and refreshment.

Ingredients

400 grams canned sea snails

60 grams dried pollack

150 grams cucumber

1/2 onion

30 grams green onion

2 green chile peppers

1 teaspoon salt

Seasoning

2 tablespoons coarse gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)

3 tablespoons canned sea snail juice

1 tablespoon gochujang (red chile pepper paste)

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil, salt as needed

Preparation

Strain the canned sea snails and keep the juice. Slice the sea snails or use whole, per your preference.

Soak the dried pollack in cold water to remove salt, then squeeze out excess water. Cut into 4-centimeter sections.

Halve the cucumber lengthwise and slice diagonally, then marinate with 1 teaspoon salt. Slice the onion thinly, and cut the green onions into 4-cm-long sections. Halve the green chile peppers lengthwise to remove the seeds and finely julienne.

Cooking

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients of the seasoning and mix well.

Combine drained sea snails and prepared ingredients with the seasoning, and mix well.

Tip

If dried pollack is added, it becomes a delicious hoemuchim — or fish salad — with a chewy and savory taste.

Serve 4.