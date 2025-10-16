National security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday that US President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the final week of October.

"Trump is expected to arrive (in South Korea) on Oct. 29 and to stay here until Oct. 30," Wi said in a briefing to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul, adding that a Seoul-Washington summit and a Washington-Beijing summit might take place during Trump's stay.

Wi declined to elaborate further on the anticipated date for each meeting, amid speculations that a summit between Lee and Trump could be held on Oct. 29 and Trump could sit down for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30.

"It is too early to reveal the schedule of leaders' visits due to high chances of changes in their itineraries and security concerns," Wi said.

Wi's remarks align with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun's affirmation during the parliament's annual inspection of the ministry on Monday that Trump will visit South Korea. However, Cho added that the US president is "highly likely" to skip the multilateral summit during the APEC summit week.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where national leaders of APEC member economies gather, is scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, but related events are planned throughout the week.

Regarding the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late October, Wi said that South Korea has not seen signs of a summit.

This contrasts with remarks by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young during the parliament's inspection Tuesday. Chung said Trump and Kim are ready to hold talks during Trump's visit to South Korea, adding that the border village of Panmunjom could be a likely venue. Trump and Kim met in Panmunjom in June 2019.