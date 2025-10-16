By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Quick to whip up and endlessly customizable, Kimchi bokkeumbap is a staple of Korean home cooking that transforms leftover rice and kimchi into a deeply satisfying meal. The tang of fermented baechu kimchi brings bold flavor, while the addition of ground pork and a golden fried egg makes it hearty enough to stand on its own. This versatile dish welcomes creativity — feel free to toss in chopped vegetables or swap the meat to suit your taste. Whether you’re clearing out the fridge or craving a taste of Korea’s fiery comfort food, this one-pan wonder never disappoints.

Ingredients

4 cups cooked rice

200 grams baechu kimchi (napa cabbage kimchi)

150 grams ground pork

1/3 carrot

1/2 onion

4 eggs

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

salt, ground black pepper as needed

Preparation

Chop the kimchi into 1 cm pieces.

Roughly chop the carrot and onion into small bite-sized pieces.

Cooking

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and stir-fry the onion over medium heat until it turns translucent. Add the pork, carrot and kimchi.

When the pork is fully cooked, add the rice and continue stir-frying. Finally, season to taste with soy sauce, salt and black pepper.

In a separate frying pan, fry the eggs sunny-side up. Place the kimchi fried rice in individual bowls and top each bowl with a fried egg.

Tip

Finely chopped beef, pork, chicken or vegetables (peas, zucchini, broccoli) may be stir-fried together according to preference.

Serve 4.