By Korean Food Promotion Institute
Quick to whip up and endlessly customizable, Kimchi bokkeumbap is a staple of Korean home cooking that transforms leftover rice and kimchi into a deeply satisfying meal. The tang of fermented baechu kimchi brings bold flavor, while the addition of ground pork and a golden fried egg makes it hearty enough to stand on its own. This versatile dish welcomes creativity — feel free to toss in chopped vegetables or swap the meat to suit your taste. Whether you’re clearing out the fridge or craving a taste of Korea’s fiery comfort food, this one-pan wonder never disappoints.
Ingredients
- 4 cups cooked rice
- 200 grams baechu kimchi (napa cabbage kimchi)
- 150 grams ground pork
- 1/3 carrot
- 1/2 onion
- 4 eggs
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- salt, ground black pepper as needed
Preparation
Chop the kimchi into 1 cm pieces.
Roughly chop the carrot and onion into small bite-sized pieces.
Cooking
Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and stir-fry the onion over medium heat until it turns translucent. Add the pork, carrot and kimchi.
When the pork is fully cooked, add the rice and continue stir-frying. Finally, season to taste with soy sauce, salt and black pepper.
In a separate frying pan, fry the eggs sunny-side up. Place the kimchi fried rice in individual bowls and top each bowl with a fried egg.
Tip
Finely chopped beef, pork, chicken or vegetables (peas, zucchini, broccoli) may be stir-fried together according to preference.
Serve 4.
yoohong@heraldcorp.com