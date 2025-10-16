By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Yukgaejang is more than just a meal — it’s a centuries-old remedy deeply rooted in Korean culinary tradition. This fiery, slow-simmered beef soup was once a summer essential, believed to restore stamina during Korea’s hottest days. Rich in flavor and packed with nutritious ingredients such as brisket, green onions and a robust chile seasoning, this dish offers comfort with every spoonful. Whether you're seeking warmth in the winter or energy in the heat, Yukgaejang delivers a bold, satisfying experience. For a twist, try the chicken variation, dakgaejang, equally beloved and just as nourishing.

Ingredients

500 grams beef (brisket)

10 cups water

6 large green onions

6 cloves garlic

Spicy seasoning

3 tablespoons gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Preparation

Cut the beef into 4 pieces and soak them in cold water for 30 minutes to drain blood.

Pour the 10 cups of water into a pot and bring to a boil. Add beef, 1 green onion and 6 cloves garlic. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 30 minutes until the meat is tender. Skim off fat and any foam from the broth.

Put the cooked beef into a bowl and shred it into thin strips or cut into thin slices. Let the broth cool and strain through cheesecloth.

Cut the 5 green onions into 6 cm segments and blanch them briefly in the boiling water.

Put the gochugaru in a small bowl. Add the vegetable oil little by little and mix well to make the spicy seasoning. Add the minced green onion, minced garlic, soy sauce for soup, sesame oil and black pepper. Mix well.

Cooking

In a small bowl, mix the shredded beef with the spicy seasoning.

In a large saucepan, pour the broth and add the seasoned beef. Heat the saucepan over a medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Add blanched green onions and cook for 5 more minutes. Season to taste with soy sauce for soup.

Tip

Generous amounts of garnish, such as radish, mung bean sprouts, taro stems, bracken and large green onion are used. When chicken is used instead of beef, this dish is called dakgaejang.

Serve 4.