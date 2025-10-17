A wave of youth-led protests has swept across the globe in 2025, from the streets of Kathmandu to Rabat, Lima to Antananarivo. The rise of Generation Z-led protests across the Global South suggests that this generation is following in the footsteps of previous young generations, including those in South Korea, who took to the streets to demand political and social change. These demonstrations share common threads: demands for accountability, frustration with corruption and a generation’s refusal to accept a broken social contract.

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z grew up in the shadow of the 2008 global financial crisis. Coming of age amid deepening political division, a growing climate crisis, economic uncertainty and a global pandemic, this generation has confronted challenges that have exposed deep inequalities. This constellation of crises has caused many young people to lose hope in their future, prompting them to take to the streets out of desperation. They see their interests ignored as an entrenched, often authoritarian establishment resists calls for change.

The most dramatic example came in September when Nepal descended into political chaos after the government imposed a sweeping social media ban in an apparent attempt to silence dissent. Mass protests erupted and forced the prime minister out of office in less than 48 hours. This mirrored earlier youth movements in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where young protesters successfully ended long-entrenched political dynasties.

In Morocco, the “GenZ 212” movement — named after the country’s international dialing code — erupted over the deaths of pregnant women in underfunded hospitals at a time when huge sums of money have been spent on World Cup infrastructure. Youth unemployment sits at 36 percent, with nearly 20 percent of university graduates being out of work. Similarly, Madagascar’s youth took to the streets over water shortages and blackouts, causing the military to remove President Rajoelina from office in a coup. Peru, meanwhile, saw demonstrations against pension reforms evolve into broader anti-corruption protests.

What makes these protests distinct is how Gen Z organizes. Unlike previous movements, today’s young activists leverage digital platforms such as TikTok, Discord and Telegram to coordinate decentralized, leaderless demonstrations. In Morocco, the anonymous Discord server “GenZ 212” grew from 3,000 members to more than 130,000 in just a few days, showing how fast online mobilization can translate to street action. This digital-native approach makes protests more spontaneous and harder for authorities to suppress.

Protesters across multiple countries have adopted a shared visual symbol: the Straw Hat Jolly Roger flag from the Japanese manga and anime series “One Piece.” The flag, featuring a grinning skull wearing a straw hat, represents the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to liberate oppressed people and fight autocratic governments. The flag has appeared at demonstrations in Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines and even Paris, serving as a transnational symbol of rebellion. In Nepal, it was displayed alongside slogans like “Gen Z won’t be silent” as protesters hung it on government buildings. In Indonesia, authorities even accused demonstrators of treason for flying it. This pop culture symbol conveys shared values of resistance and determination through an image instead of words, underscoring how Gen Z blends digital culture with political expression.

The phenomenon is also making itself felt in the Global North. In June 2025, Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-described democratic socialist, shocked the political establishment by winning the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City. Frustrated by the high cost of living, particularly rent, in New York, Gen Z and millennial voters gravitated to Mamdani’s proposals for a rent freeze and free bus service. Polls show him with a solid lead in the run-up to the November election.

And what about Gen Z in South Korea? In the presidential election earlier this year, Gen Z split sharply by gender, suggesting that the country may avoid the powerful protests and political movements found elsewhere. This will hold as long as the left-right political divide remains the dominant political paradigm.

But who would have thought that young protestors would have been able to topple governments in a few days in multiple countries? In the world of digital-native Gen Z, things can change very quickly. Young South Koreans are as worried about their future and frustrated with the establishment as young people elsewhere. The country also has a long tradition of mass protests, some of which have toppled governments.

The left-right divide may keep Gen Z divided, but the underlying conditions suggest that young people in South Korea could begin waving the Straw Hat Jolly Roger flag soon.

Robert J. Fouser

Robert J. Fouser, a former associate professor of Korean language education at Seoul National University, writes on Korea from Providence, Rhode Island. He can be reached at robertjfouser@gmail.com. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.