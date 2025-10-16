By Korean Food Promotion Institute

The traditional Korean dish of dak baeksuk is a comforting and nourishing soup perfect for restoring energy, especially during the hot summer months or colder seasons. Made by simmering whole young chickens stuffed with health-boosting ingredients like garlic, jujube, chestnut and medicinal milk vetch root, the broth is deeply flavorful and soothing.

Glutinous rice is cooked alongside the chicken, swelling into a soft porridge that adds heartiness to the meal. Dak baeksuk is served simply, allowing diners to season the tender chicken and broth with salt and pepper to their liking. It is a beautiful example of Korean home cooking rooted in wellness and balance.

Ingredients

2 whole chickens or 4 whole young chickens

16 cups water

1 cup glutinous rice

4 chestnuts

10 jujubes

8 cloves garlic

30 grams milk vetch root

Garnish seasoning

Salt, ground black pepper as needed

Preparation

Wash the cavity of the chickens under running water. Remove any excess fat inside the chicken cavity.

Wash the glutinous rice and soak in water for 30 minutes. Peel the chestnuts by scraping with a knife and wash under running water. Wash the jujubes by rubbing with a brush.

Stuff the cavity of each chicken with the milk vetch root, chestnuts, jujubes and garlic.

Cooking

In a large pot, place the glutinous rice in the bottom and add stuffed chickens. Pour water over top. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil over high heat.

Upon boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 40 minutes.

Place each chicken with glutinous rice and other ingredients into large individual bowls and ladle the broth over top.

Add salt and ground black pepper according to taste.

Tip

The chicken may remain uncooked if too much glutinous rice is inserted in the poultry’s cavity. Only put a moderate amount of rice since it will swell. Make plenty of broth for porridge with glutinous rice.

Serves four.