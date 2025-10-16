Cambodia’s Interior Ministry released two videos Wednesday featuring Korean residents praising life in the country, in what appears to be an attempt to counter rising negative perceptions over a string of crimes there.

The ministry said the clips, posted to it's official Facebook account, were aimed at “showing Koreans and the world the experience of living in Cambodia.”

In the first video, 25-year-old Hwang Hoo-in said she ran a cafe in Phnom Penh, and had been living in Cambodia for 13 years.

“Lately there have been a lot of worrying stories about Cambodia on the news, but the life I see and live here everyday feels very different from what is on the news,” Hwang said in Korean.

“Of course every country has its challenges, but Cambodia remains peaceful and its people carry so much warmth in their hearts,” she added. “What you see in the news is not the full story.”

A second video was uploaded by the Interior Ministry a couple of hours later, featuring another Korean woman with the captions, “listen to another South Korean sharing her experiences living and working in Cambodia.”

Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen, who is the father of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, also shared the videos on his personal social media.