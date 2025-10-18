From simple noodles to premium short ribs and the country's first red bean buns, the ancient city offers variety of tastes

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — Beyond the timeworn pagodas and royal tombs, Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom, offers another delight — food. For travelers seeking a deeper taste of Gyeongju’s culture, three standout eateries serve up not just meals but slices of the city’s history. From a nostalgic noodle shop and a decades-old barbecue house to Korea’s oldest red bean bun bakery, these culinary landmarks offer more than what’s on the plate.

Park Yong-ja Gyeongju Myeongdong Jjolmyeon

Located near Gyeongju Station, Park Yong-ja Gyeongju Myeongdong Jjolmyeon has been serving chewy, flavorful noodles for over 40 years. This restaurant is a hometown favorite, known for doing one thing exceptionally well: jjolmyeon, Korea's beloved chewy noodles.

The menu is simple yet satisfying, offering four variations: bibim jjolmyeon (spicy mixed), eomuk jjolmyeon (with fish cake), yubu jjolmyeon (with tofu skin) and naeng jjolmyeon (cold-style). Each dish is priced at 9,000 won.

What sets this place apart is its signature warm, savory anchovy broth accompanying jjolmyeon, normally consumed cold. This unexpected twist transforms the typically cold jjolmyeon into a cozy, comforting bowl of warmth, making it perfect for weary travelers.

Despite its old-school charm — with worn walls decorated with celebrity photos and TV show features — the interior is clean and the service efficient and welcoming. It’s also solo diner-friendly, with fast service and generous portions. Expect a taste that is rich yet light, with chewy noodles that glide smoothly and broth that refreshes without overwhelming. It's a comforting meal that pairs beautifully with Gyeongju’s tranquil ambiance.

Yeongyang Sutbul Galbi

If you’re in the mood for grilled meat, Yeongyang Sutbul Galbi is a must-visit. In operation since 1971, this family-run restaurant specializes in hanwoo galbi, marinated and grilled over open charcoal flames. Notably, it was the first in Korea to offer boneless galbi cuts — a now-standard in Korean barbecue.

This 50-year-old institution only uses domestically sourced beef, which is aged for 12 hours at low temperatures to enhance its tenderness. The star of the menu is the marinated galbi (27,000 won per 110 grams) and the more premium skirt meat (30,000 won per 110 grams), both of which are known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture and subtly sweet marinade.

Complementing the grilled meat are a variety of house-made side dishes and a soybean paste stew crafted from the restaurant's own fermented paste — another crowd favorite. The kitchen’s open layout lets diners see the staff at work, skillfully preparing fresh beef with precision.

Locals often buy meat here for gifts, which the restaurant packages elegantly in gold fabric. Whether dining in or taking out, the quality and care are unmistakable.

Hwangnambbang

Few pastries in Korea are as iconic as Hwangnambbang — a sweet red bean-filled bun that has stood the test of time. Founded in 1939 in Gyeongju’s Hwangnam-dong neighborhood, this bakery is Korea’s oldest producer of traditional red bean bread.

Still hand-crafted by the founder’s descendants, each bun is carefully shaped without the use of artificial additives or preservatives. The thin outer layer of the bun wraps around a dense, mildly sweet red bean paste, made from locally sourced ingredients.

Unlike mass-produced versions, Hwangnambbang is known for its clean, understated sweetness. The flavors develop even more as the buns cool, making them perfect for gifting or snacking later. Available in 20-piece (24,000 won) and 30-piece (36,000 won) gift boxes, the buns are a popular Gyeongju souvenir.

Visitors to the flagship store can watch the entire baking process through a glass wall as a team of bakers work tirelessly to meet the high demand. Even on a weekday, it’s not unusual to see customers lined up outside the shop.

Gyeongju’s food scene narrates tales of its own — stories of innovation, resilience and family legacy. Whether you’re sipping hot jjolmyeon broth, savoring tender grilled beef or biting into a hand-made red bean bun, you’re experiencing a flavor that’s been perfected over generations.

Gyeongju may be a city of kings and temples, but for those who know where to look, it’s also a kingdom of flavor.