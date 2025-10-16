Proposed expansion likely to spark renewed clash within the public broadcaster

Public broadcaster MBC, one of South Korea’s leading TV networks, said it is reviewing converting non-regular staff in other departments into full-time employees, following its recent decision to make all weathercaster positions permanent starting 2026.

An MBC insider, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the company is positively reviewing the conversions, but the scope of any broader conversion will hinge on the outcome of labor inspections and other legal reviews, which he did not specify.

The potential expansion is expected to reignite significant controversy inside the broadcaster.

The decision regarding weathercasters alone had reportedly faced strong opposition, with critics arguing that it would be unfair to grant job security solely to weathercasters while excluding other non-regular staff such as production assistants and administrative employees. In Korea, a non-regular worker refers to fixed-term, part-time and temporary workers.

MBC's decision to change all weathercasters to full-time positions was driven by the suicide of former weathercaster Oh Yoanna last September, who had allegedly faced workplace harassment. The Ministry of Employment and Labor in May confirmed that harassment occurred but concluded the case did not qualify as “workplace bullying” under the law, as Oh was classified as a non-regular worker.

Since then, Oh’s bereaved family has pushed for all MBC weathercaster positions to be made permanent.

According to insiders familiar with the deal reached between Oh's bereaved family and MBC, the initial request was to convert all weathercaster roles to full-time positions.

However, the final decision made in October, following strong backlash from MBC employees, resulted in a compromise: the creation of a new permanent position titled Weather and Climate Specialist. Current contract-based weathercasters, whose contracts expire at the end of this year, will be eligible to apply alongside external candidates. According to MBC, the former weathercasters will be evaluated under the same conditions as other applicants.

Labor advocates argue that the broadcaster’s piecemeal approach reflects outdated labor practices. Kim Yoo-kyung, the attorney who represented Oh’s family during negotiations with MBC, welcomed the move but criticized the company’s broader stance.

“Non-regular workers in broadcasting, including freelancers, clearly deserve regular employee status, as they perform ongoing, essential work and directly collaborate with staff,” Kim said.

“Broadcasters claim that because these workers lack fixed hours and come and go freely, they fall outside employment rules and are therefore freelancers. But that reasoning ignores established legal precedents — MBC works under outdated, arbitrary distinction.”

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.