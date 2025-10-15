WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025 Chery International User Summit draws near, Chery International launched a deep-dive dialogue on future mobility with global users on October 15, marking the start of its endurance journey across three cross-regional routes. Centered on the philosophy of "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE," this technological expedition aims to deliver authentic driving experiences and real-world technical feedback ahead of the summit.

As a key prelude to the event, media and dealer representatives from around the world joined as "Co-Creation Experience Officers," driving multiple models — including CHERY's T7, T8, and T9; OMODA & JAECOO's O5, J5, and O7; and LEPAS's L8 — across three endurance routes totaling more than 2,300 kilometers. Their journey will culminate in Wuhu, the main venue of the User Summit, symbolizing a collective exploration of technology, innovation, and shared mobility.

Comprehensive Validation: Diverse Routes, Unified Strength

In this endurance campaign, each of the three brands has undertaken a uniquely designed route, providing a comprehensive real-world validation of Chery's hybrid technology reliability and adaptability.

CHERY's "Endless Horizons" begins in Taiyuan, Shanxi, spanning over 1,400 kilometers through Luoyang, Shangqiu, and Suzhou before reaching Wuhu. Traversing multiple terrains and climates, this route tests the T7 PHEV, T8 PHEV, and T9 PHEV models for long-distance reliability and adaptability — underscoring Chery's unwavering commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and intelligent mobility experiences for users worldwide.

OMODA & JAECOO's "Super Hybrid Marathon" starts and ends in Wuhu, spanning about 600 kilometers through the challenging mountain roads of Huangshan. The O5, J5, and O7 models showcase the SHS Hybrid System's superior efficiency and dynamic control, reflecting the brands' youthful energy and engineering appeal to new-generation consumers.

LEPAS's "Global Journey of Elegant Drive" departs from Shanghai, traveling through Suzhou, Moganshan, and Xuancheng before arriving in Wuhu — a nearly 1,000-kilometer journey. The L8 faces diverse real-world conditions including night driving, high-speed cruising, and winding mountain roads, fully demonstrating its intelligent technology, refined handling, and all-round mobility performance.

Value Co-Creation: Building a Deeply Interactive Ecosystem

This multi-brand endurance campaign continues Chery International's spirit of openness and innovation, refined through past endurance experiences. Throughout the thousand-kilometer journey, Co-Creation Experience Officers from diverse markets tested Chery's hybrid systems under real-world conditions. Their insights and feedback provide valuable input for future product refinement and technological evolution.

The initiative aligns closely with the "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE" vision of the 2025 Chery International User Summit, embodying how Chery's technological and user experience goals are shaped through real-world collaboration. As a key step in ecosystem co-creation, the endurance campaign demonstrates how Chery's future technology and user experience directions are being shaped through real-world collaboration with global partners.

Through three distinctive routes, CHERY, OMODA & JAECOO, and LEPAS showcase Chery Group's ability to meet diverse global mobility needs: CHERY's T-series PHEV models combine reliable long-distance performance with intelligent comfort features, delivering a safe and emotionally connected driving experience. OMODA & JAECOO's O5, J5, and O7 deliver strong control and hybrid performance across complex terrains, appealing to younger, performance-driven users. LEPAS's L8 blends technology, culture, and scenery, embodying the elegance of intelligent mobility and a refined lifestyle.

Upon completing the journey, participants will head directly to Wuhu, bringing real-world data and first-hand experiences that will serve as a foundation for Chery and its global partners to jointly define the future of intelligent mobility.

Ecosystem Co-Building: Leading Industry Innovation Through Technology

Their first-hand experiences and professional feedback will provide invaluable real-world insights for the upcoming 2025 Chery International User Summit. The three distinctive test routes, each spanning different geographies and driving conditions, have thoroughly validated the versatility and reliability of Chery Group's hybrid technologies. From the technical perspectives of media professionals to the market insights of dealer partners, this multi-dimensional participation has enriched the process of defining product value and user experience.

Spanning more than 2,300 kilometers, this endurance campaign is not only a comprehensive validation of hybrid performance, but also a showcase of Chery Group's engineering strength and innovation capability. Guided by a philosophy of practical innovation, Chery continues to advance technology through real-world data and user-driven development. Amid profound transformation across the global automotive industry, Chery Group remains committed to innovation-led, user-centered growth, working with global partners to co-create a smarter, more connected mobility future.

As the endurance campaign progresses, anticipation builds for the 2025 Chery International User Summit, officially opening on October 17. Drawing on the valuable data and insights gathered throughout the journey, the summit will explore the boundless potential of hybrid technology and user ecosystem co-creation. What awaits is not only a celebration of technological achievement, but also a milestone moment where Chery, global users, and industry partners come together to co-create a new ecosystem for smart mobility.