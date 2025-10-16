South Korea remains in fourth place in the latest World Baseball Softball Confederation world rankings, holding steady with 4,169 points, unchanged since August, after climbing from sixth place in late 2023.

The WBSC rankings are based on performances in international competitions over a rolling four-year period, with more recent tournaments carrying greater weight. Major events include the World Baseball Classic, Premier12, age-group World Cups and continental championships.

Japan continues to lead the global rankings with 6,646 points, followed by Taiwan (5,086) and the United States (4,283).

These year-end rankings are especially important, as the top 12 teams in December will automatically qualify for the expanded 2027 Premier12 tournament. Lower-ranked nations will battle for the remaining four spots through qualifiers.

South Korea is set to compete against top-tier teams next year in the World Baseball Classic, including Japan, Taiwan, Australia (ranked 11th) and the Czech Republic (15th).