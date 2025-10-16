Dear Annie: I really need help. I'm a 28-year-old woman living in New York City. For the past three years, I've been in a committed relationship with my boyfriend, "Charles." He's 31, works in tech and is super ambitious. We met in college, and while we've always gotten along well, I've started to notice some major differences between us as we've gotten older.

To give you some context, I'm someone who craves emotional connection. I love having deep conversations, spending quality time together and doing activities that foster closeness, like cooking together or hiking. But Charles is more of an introvert. He enjoys his alone time, often retreats into his hobbies (video games, reading sci-fi and sometimes coding for fun) and is more of a "let's watch a movie in silence" type of person.

At first, I thought it was just the "honeymoon phase" wearing off, but I'm starting to feel lonely in our relationship. I've tried to communicate my needs, but he always says he's "fine" and that I shouldn't worry. It's like he can't really understand where I'm coming from. I've suggested we try couples therapy, but he's reluctant, saying we don't need it.

Things got even more complicated when a new coworker, "Mark," started to work at my office. He's the opposite of Charles -- super outgoing, very emotionally open and we get along like peas in a pod. The chemistry between us is undeniable, and I've found myself fantasizing about what it would be like to be with someone who actually gets me on that level. I know it's wrong, but I can't help but feel a certain pull toward him.

I haven't told Charles about how distant I'm feeling, and I definitely haven't mentioned my growing attraction to Mark. Part of me feels guilty for even thinking about it, but another part of me wonders if I'm just settling for a relationship that no longer serves me.

So here's my question: Am I just going through a phase? Should I break up with Charles and pursue a relationship with Mark? Or do I owe it to him (and myself) to work on the relationship and see if we can bridge this emotional gap? I don't want to hurt anyone, but I'm feeling confused and stuck. -- Need Help

애니에게: 저는 정말 도움이 필요해요. 저는 뉴욕에 살고 있는 28세 여성입니다. 지난 3년간 남자친구인 "찰스"와 진지한 관계를 이어왔어요. 그사람은 31살이고 테크 기업에서 일하는 엄청나게 야망있는 사람이에요. 저희는 대학에서 만났고 늘 잘 지내왔지만 나이가 들면서 저는 저희가 꽤 큰 차이점이 있다는 걸 느끼기 시작했습니다.

앞뒤 상황을 조금 알려드리자면 저는 정신적인 유대관계를 중요하게 생각하는 사람이에요. 심도있는 대화를 나누고 둘만의 시간을 보내거나 함께 요리를 하거나 하이킹을 하는 것처럼 친밀함을 높일 수 있는 활동을 하는 것을 정말 좋아하죠. 하지만 찰스는 내향인에 가까워요. 그는 혼자 보내는 시간을 즐깁니다. 조용히 (비디오 게임이나 SF 소설을 읽고 가끔은 재미로 코딩을 하는 등) 자신의 취미생활을 하는 일이 잦고 "조용히 영화나 보자"라는 타입의 사람에 가깝죠.

처음에 저는 "밀월기간"이 다되어 가는 것 뿐이라고 생각했지만 슬슬 저희 관계에서 외로움을 느끼기 시작했습니다. 제가 무엇을 원하는지 이야기를 해보려고도 했지만 그사람은 늘 자신은 "괜찮다"면서 제게 걱정하지 말라고 해요. 제가 어떤 입장인지 제대로 이해하지 못하는 것 같아 보여요. 함께 상담을 받아보자고 제안했지만 그사람은 저희에게 필요하지 않다면서 꺼려합니다.

제 회사에 새로운 직장동료인 "마크"가 일을 시작하면서 상황은 좀더 복잡해졌어요. 이사람은 찰스와 정반대로 무척 사교적이고 감정적으로 아주 솔직해서 저와는 정말 궁합이 잘 맞아요. 저희 사이에 끌림이 있다는 것은 부인할 수 없고 저는 이렇게 저를 잘 이해하는 사람과 사귄다면 어떨지 상상하고 있는 제 자신을 발견했습니다. 잘못되었다는 건 알지만 이사람에게 끌리는 것은 어찌할 수 없네요.

제 마음이 얼마나 멀어졌는지 찰스에게 이야기하지는 않았어요. 점점 마크에게 끌린다는 것은 물론이고요. 한편으로는 생각하는 것만으로도 죄책감이 들지만 또 한편으로는 더이상 제게 맞지 않는 관계에 그저 안주하는 것이 아닌가라는 생각이 들기도 합니다.

그래서 제가 묻고 싶은 건 제 이런 상태가 그저 한때 지나가는 단계일까요? 찰스와 헤어지고 마크와 만나보자고 해야할까요? 아니면 지금의 관계에 노력을 들여서 이런 감정적인 간극을 해소할 수 있을지 두고보는 것이 그사람(그리고 제 자신)에게 마땅한 도리일까요? 저는 누구에게도 상처를 주고 싶지는 않지만 혼란스럽고 답답한 기분입니다. -- 도움이 필요해요

Dear Help: You are caught between comfort and chemistry. You owe it to yourself to have a talk with Charles about your feelings and see if he opens up a bit more. You are young and not married, so breaking up is a lot simpler, but it is important that you not get hurt.

Mark is not going anywhere, so there is no need to rush into anything with him until you have decided what to do with Charles.

도움 님께: 당신은 편안함과 끌림 사이에서 이러지도 저러지도 못하고 있네요. 스스로를 위해서 당신의 감정들에 대해서 찰스와 대화를 해보시고 좀더 마음을 열지 보셔야 합니다. 젊고 결혼도 하시지 않았으니 헤어지는 것이 훨씬 간단하겠지만 상처받지 않으시는 게 중요해요.

마크가 어디 가는 것도 아니니 찰스와 어떻게 할지 마음의 결정을 내리기 전까지는 서두를 필요가 전혀 없습니다.