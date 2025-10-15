Items by more than 100 designers and brands on display across 150 design spots throughout Seoul

The 12th edition of Seoul Design Week kicked off Wednesday at the iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza, joined by more than 100 designers and designer brands.

Held under the theme “Design, Designer, Design Life,” this year's event collaborated with Musinsa, South Korea’s leading online fashion retailer, to recruit and select the participating designer brands as well as market the fair.

Seoul Design Week's main event, DDP Design Fair, presents a theme pavilion featuring ordinary objects that reflect the taste of selected Seoul-based designers: Yang Tae-o, Mochoon & Soho, Mun Seung-ji, Baek Jong-hwan, Seog Jun-woong, Yoo Bo-ra, Lee Suk-woo, Lee Jae-min, Jeon Chae-ri and Paul C.

“We are no longer a city that looks to others for benchmarking. Seoul is now one of the trendiest cities in the world. The dreams we envisioned two decades ago through the Design Seoul initiative are now becoming a reality,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

“We are becoming category creators, setting new trends for the global stage. Just as K-pop established itself as a new genre of popular music worldwide, I hope Seoul design becomes a genre of its own,” the mayor added.

Along with the theme pavilion at DDP Design Fair, 87 booths offer products for sale, categorized into four sections based on their design philosophy or features: The Maximalist, The Rest Devotee, The Serene Epicure and The Romantic Pragmatist.

Designer brand booths include those from uns, founded by graphic designer Jo In-hyuk presenting a Korean vintage aesthetic; Fram, established by fabric designer Yang Na-yoon; and Sabre Paris, a French cutlery brand known for vibrant colors and playful patterns.

Young Designer Special Exhibition at the DDP Design Fair highlights Korean companies and young collegiate designers.

Brands participating in the DDP Design Fair offer discounts for those who make purchases at the fair. Running through Oct. 19, Seoul Design Week events will take place at some 150 venues, including DDP, around the city.