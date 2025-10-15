Following the Labor Ministry’s controversial ruling that Oh, a freelancer, was not legally protected despite confirmed harassment, MBC apologizes and says it converted all weathercasters to full-time positions

A year and one month after former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation weathercaster Oh Yoanna’s suicide amid alleged workplace bullying, MBC has issued a formal apology and promised reforms.

This follows a controversial Ministry of Employment and Labor ruling that, while acknowledging harassment, said the case did not fall under legal workplace protections since Oh was a freelancer.

On Wednesday, MBC hosted a press conference at its Sang-am headquarters, attended by Oh’s mother Jang Yeon-mi, MBC President Ahn Hyung-joon, MBC executives and representatives of the bereaved family. The event opened with a solemn moment of silence to honor Oh’s passing, followed by the signing of a settlement agreement formalizing the terms negotiated between Oh’s mother and the network.

The proceedings then turned more emotional as Ahn presented Oh’s mother with an honorary employee certificate, prompting her to break down in uncontrollable sobs.

In his remarks, Ahn offered a formal apology to Oh’s mother and family, highlighting steps the network has taken in response.

“In April, MBC established a new office to serve as a dedicated channel for addressing grievances and conflicts faced by non-regular workers and all those working at MBC,” Ahn said, stressing that the company has also been conducting regular training programs aimed at preventing workplace harassment and other forms of misconduct.

Following Ahn, Oh’s mother, Jang, read a statement that reflected both her grief and her relief that the family’s demands had been met, while underscoring the significance of the reforms her daughter’s case prompted.

“The demands for converting weathercasters to full-time positions, for the company to implement measures to prevent recurrence and for an apology were only natural requests to ensure my daughter’s death would not be in vain,” she said. MBC had previously announced plans to abolish existing weathercaster roles and replace them with full-time weather and climate specialist positions, with assurances that current weathercasters will not face any disadvantages.

Addressing critics, Jang added, “Some people question the demand for full-time employment for other weathercasters. But I believe regularizing weathercasters is both a way to restore my daughter’s honor and to prevent another Yoanna. At the same time, the new system must not take away the jobs of current weathercasters. I will be watching closely to ensure it is carried out properly.”

Regarding accountability for the alleged perpetrators, some of whom are still working at the broadcast company, MBC maintained that no specifics could be disclosed, as the bereaved family has brought a lawsuit seeking damages for workplace harassment.

MBC further reaffirmed its commitment to preventing future incidents while noting the limitations of the current law, which excludes freelancers and non-regular workers from protections against workplace harassment.

“Currently, under the law, workplace harassment is limited to (full-time) employees. Accordingly, our policies have been designed within this legal framework,” said Park Mi-na, head of MBC’s management division. She added, “However, we have established a position called the Collaboration Officer for Coexistence to address this issue more actively. This role is responsible for identifying and improving any grievances, including those of freelancers," she said.

Oh, who was 28 at the time of her death in September 2024, had documented the harassment she experienced in 17 pages of notes, naming four alleged perpetrators.

In May, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, which had launched an investigation into the case, confirmed that Oh was harassed but ruled that the case did not meet the legal definition of workplace harassment, as she had been classified as a freelancer.

On the first anniversary of her death, her mother began a 28-day hunger strike in front of MBC, demanding an apology and preventive measures. The hunger strike ended Oct. 5 when the bereaved family and MBC reached an agreement.