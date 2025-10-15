By Korean Food Promotion Institute

A beloved traditional sweet, gangjeong is a must-have during Chuseok.

This crispy puffed rice snack, lightly sweetened with syrup and mixed with nuts and dried fruits, is not only a festive treat, but also a symbol of abundance and good fortune. Though the process may seem meticulous, the result is a delightful homemade confection that captures the warmth and joy of Korean holidays.

Perfect for sharing with family or gifting during the season, gangjeong brings a crunchy, nostalgic sweetness to your Chuseok table.

Ingredients

5 cups puffed rice or 1 cup dried cooked-short-grain rice

60 grams pumpkin seeds

5 jujubes

60 grams peanuts

Syrup

45 grams sugar

70 grams corn syrup

1 tablespoon water

Preparation

Rinse the short-grain rice and soak in water for 5 hours. Place the rice and 8 cups of water in a pot and bring to boil. Cook for 15 minutes. Once cooked, rinse the rice several times until water runs clear. Place the rice in a bowl and add 8 cups of water and salt. Soak in the salt water for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the rice and spread out on a perforated pan and air dry. Toss the rice occasionally to prevent clumping.

Place the dried rice into a frying basket and deep-fry at 200 degrees Celsius. Drain to remove excess oil.

To make the syrup, add sugar, corn syrup and water in a saucepan. Heat the pan over medium heat without stirring. When the sugar has melted, turn off the heat.

Chop the pumpkin seeds, jujubes and peanuts in to small pieces, about the size of the rice, and mix them together.

Cooking

In a large sauce pan, add the syrup and bring to boil. Turn the heat to low and add the rice mixture and mix well with a wooden spoon.

Spread wax or parchment paper in a pan or mold, then pour in the rice mixture and roll out with a rolling pin.

When cooled, cut into squares.

Makes 25.