Sogogi jeongol is a comforting and hearty Korean hot pot dish traditionally shared at the table, making it a perfect choice for gatherings with family or friends. Featuring marinated beef, vegetables, tofu and sweet potato noodles simmered in a savory broth, this dish offers a well-balanced combination of textures and flavors. While commonly prepared by layering all ingredients in a pot and boiling with seasoned broth, starting with beef tallow and salt is also popular. This flexible dish highlights the communal spirit of Korean cuisine and is especially enjoyable during colder months.

Ingredients

450 grams beef (sirloin or top round)

150 grams firm dubu (tofu)

150 grams kimchi cabbage

90 grams saesongi mushroom

45 grams green onion

60 grams sweet potato noodles

Marinade for beef

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Pinch of ground black pepper

Broth

6 cups water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt as needed

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients for the beef marinade and mix well.

Pat the beef dry with a paper towel to remove excess blood. Slice the beef into thin strips. In a large bowl, add the beef and beef marinade and mix well.

Cut the dubu into 4x3x1-cm pieces.

Cut the cabbage into 4-cm wide pieces.

Cut the mushrooms in 5-cm-long pieces and shred into thick strips.

Soak the sweet potato noodles in cold water for 20 minutes.

In a saucepan, bring 4 cups water to a boil, Season to taste with soy sauce, sugar and salt.

Cooking

In a shallow hot pot, heat the vegetable oil over high heat. Stir-fry the beef until cooked.

Turn off the heat, and arrange the beef, dubu and vegetables in clusters side by side. Add broth and bring to a boil over medium heat until the vegetables are tender. Lower the heat to low. Serve in a bowl while it is boiling.

Tip

There are two ways to eat sogogi jeongol. First is by putting ingredients in a casserole, pouring broth over the top, and boiling. The second is by spreading the beef tallow and adding salt to the pan — like Japanese sukiyaki — before adding the meat and ingredients. Afterwards, pour the broth on top and boil.

Serves 4.