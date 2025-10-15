Nmixx announced via label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday that its first world tour would begin next month.

The group will kick off “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” with a two concerts in Incheon in late November.

The playlist will include songs from first full album “Blue Valentine,” which it released on Monday. The 12-track LP landed atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in three regions as well as albums chart in Korea while the lead track of the same title swept real-time music charts at home, including Melon’s Hot 100. The single also ranked No. 11 on Melon’s Top 100.

Meanwhile, a pop-up store is running in Seoul until Oct. 26 offering fans a series of hands-on experiences inspired by the new album, including a mini fan meetup and chatting online with their favorite member while listening to the music.