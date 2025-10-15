TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT / Embedded Computer Technology, launches a new industrial computer, named KBox E-430-AML/ADN/AMH/ADH, providing a rugged, fanless and compact computing platform to system integrators and application developers for creating solutions to power a variety of smart applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, smart city and smart retail.

AI-enabled Computing

KBox E-430-AML/ADN/AMH/ADH leverages the integrated Graphics of up to 32 execution units and AI acceleration features built in its central processor - Intel® Atom® x7000RE Series, Intel® Core™ i3 N-Series or Intel® N-Series. Thus, it is a cost-efficient solution capable of handling 4K media processing and accelerating deep learning and AI tasks at the edge with a low-power footprint.

Real-time Responsiveness

Depending on variants, the computer supports Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) technology as well as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) protocol and can bring real-time responsiveness within the system and between systems over Ethernet to ensure time-critical tasks, such as coordinated movements, real-time control and safe interactions, to be done with precision and predictability.

Industrial-grade Resilience

Besides commercial-grade operating temperature range, KBox E-430-AML/ADN/AMH/ADH is available in extended operating temperature range as well for application environments from -40°C to 65°C. In addition, more ruggedized features are engineered and integrated to address diverse external hazards and threats to ensure reliable operation, such as passive cooling design without active fans and vents against dust, dirt and moisture ingress; wide input voltage range to accommodate to unstable power supply, surge or various voltage requirements in different applications; and a discrete TPM 2.0 chip inside to provide superior security.

Two Video Output I/O Configurations

The computer has two video output I/O configurations. KBox E-430-AML/ADN has two DisplayPort connectors for convenient multiple display setups; KBox E-430-AMH/ADH has one HDMI connector and one DisplayPort connector to apply to two mainstream video interfaces for maximum application possibilities. In addition, both have an USB Type-C connector that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode to provide a one-cable solution for an USB-C touchscreen monitor.

For details, visit https://www.kontron.com/en/products/kbox-e-430-aml-adn-amh-adh/p186545.

About Kontron

Kontron champions IoT and Industry 4.0 with secure state-of-the-art solutions including hardware, software and services to speed market entry, reduce cost of ownership, and offer longevity, ensuring its role as a trusted partner in the integration of smart technologies. For more information, visit www.kontron.com, dial +886-2-2799-2789 or email SalesAsia@kontron.com.