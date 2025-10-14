Police said Tuesday they seek to bring all 63 South Korean nationals confined in Cambodia back home within one month as part of efforts to respond to sprawling crimes targeting South Koreans in the Southeast Asian nation.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said it would prioritize efforts to bring back the South Korean nationals in custody while dispatching two more police officers to South Korea's diplomatic mission in Cambodia, which currently stands at three.

The move comes amid reports of a growing number of South Koreans abducted and detained in Cambodia after falling victim to job scams. In one high-profile case, a South Korean college student in his 20s was found dead in August after being tortured and detained by a Chinese-run scam ring, fueling public outrage and prompting a governmentwide response.

The 63 nationals, whose repatriation is being sought by police, are believed to be among those caught in Cambodian crackdowns on online scam operations in July and September.

According to the foreign ministry, roughly 90 South Koreans were arrested in those raids, and about 60 remain in custody. A ministry official said on condition of anonymity that many of the detainees are thought to have participated voluntarily in the scams.

Also as part of measures to protect South Korean citizens, the NPA will operate a team under its National Office of Investigation to handle crimes targeting South Koreans in Cambodia and to look into possible links with criminal groups operating in South Korea.

Police plan to investigate all criminal activities targeting South Koreans in Cambodia. A total of 255 such cases had been reported to the foreign ministry and not to the police as of end-August this year.

It will also station police officers at Incheon International Airport to raise public awareness about employment scams in the Southeast Asian country.

Police earlier said they have filed 143 cases of suspected disappearances and detentions of South Koreans in Cambodia over the past nearly two years.

According to the NPA, the total cases were filed from the start of last year through Monday, of which 91 cases were solved after the missing person's location and safety were confirmed.

The remaining 52 cases are still under investigation.

Police disclosed the number of suspected disappearances and detentions in Cambodia for the first time amid rising public concern over related crimes targeting South Koreans.

Police have stated plans to ask the Cambodian police to create a "Korean Desk" to exclusively handle cases involving South Koreans, increase the assignment of police officers to the country and add personnel to international investigation teams.

Bilateral high-level police talks will take place next Monday over the creation of the "Korean Desk," according to police. (Yonhap)