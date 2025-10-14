Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young on Tuesday proposed viewing the cultural industry as an object of investment rather than assistance.

“We must nurture culture as a future growth industry worth over 300 trillion won ($209.7 billion),” Chae said, speaking at the parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee.

The Lee Jae Myung administration earlier outlined a plan to create a 300 trillion won culture market by 2030, compared with an estimated 206 trillion won in 2023.

Chae said the international success of Korean culture has elevated the country's cultural standing, yet sectors such as film and gaming are showing signs of stagnation.

Chae further stressed the urgency of adapting to the “AI transformation,” reforming outdated systems and expanding cultural data access.

“K-culture is no longer just a source of pride,” he said. “It is a national strategic industry that drives Korea’s future.”

The minister laid out five key priorities: bolstering the content industry, expanding global engagement, ensuring artistic freedom, revitalizing tourism, and promoting cultural equity across regions and demographics.

“We also plan to expand the number of integrated overseas export hubs, known as Korea Centers, to 30 locations worldwide to strengthen the foundation for content exports, while fostering collaboration among related ministries to strengthen industries tied to K-beauty, K-food and K-fashion," he added.

Chae also highlighted efforts to support mid-budget films, revive game exports and back emerging musicians through overseas showcases.

In tourism, the ministry aims to surpass 30 million inbound visitors by 2030 through visa relaxations, large-scale festivals and region-specific content development.