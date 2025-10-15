25-year-old singer's new album features hip-hop, R&B, easy listening

When Bae Jin-young appeared as a contestant on Mnet's audition survival program "Produce 101 Season 2" in 2017, little did he know that he would go on to be recognized as a versatile artist with a well-rounded body of work.

He started in group F the lowest-ranked group — but finished 10th and joined the K-pop project group Wanna One.

After the group disbanded in 2018, he re-debuted as part of CIX in 2019. He left the group six years later, saying wanted to present his true musical identity.

"It wasn't an easy decision to announce my departure from the group and go solo, but it was better late than never. Although the weight is on my shoulders, I'm happy to release an album under my own name," Bae, 25, told reporters during an interview at a cafe in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Monday.

"I spent time thinking about what kind of music I wanted to make as a solo artist. At first, I wanted to try something upbeat and fun, but as I started working on songs, new ideas naturally came to me, and the project found its shape," Bae said.

Bae's first solo album, "Still Young," which will be released Wednesday evening, reflects the singer's youthful drive and his readiness to start a new chapter.

Spanning from easy-listening to R&B, the album is led by the title track "Round & Round," an alternative hip-hop song, backed up by "Playlist," "Thrill," "Click" and "Songs 'bout U."

"The songs are probably not what fans or music listeners might have expected from me, because they have only seen the cute, idol-like side of me. But I'm a big fan of hip-hop and I like the genre and I wanted to show that I've got more to show," the singer said as he walked reporters through the new album.

Talking about starting a new venture, Bae shared that his confidence is rooted in his lifelong dream of making music his life.

"I didn't have the opportunity to do the kind of music I wanted to do during my time with the group. But I've worked hard to build my career and have my own dreams and goals, and I felt it was time to create music that truly reflects me," Bae explained.

"It's been over eight years since my debut and I don't need to worry about how others see me and how I do on music charts. What's important is doing what I want to do," he said.

Although he believes there could be skepticism about his change of direction, Bae said he would prove it through his stage performances.

"On hearing my music, my friends told me that I pulled it off in my own style and I'm sure that that would land well with fans and listeners."