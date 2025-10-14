Everland has unveiled a new spectacle, the "KPop Demon Hunters Singalong Fireworks Show," bringing a dazzling blend of fireworks, music and animation to its Four Seasons Garden every night through the end of the year.

Following the success of its themed zone collaboration with Netflix’s animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," the amusement park is expanding its offerings with an immersive 11-minute show featuring original film footage and hit songs such as “Golden,” “How It’s Done” and “Soda Pop.”

Projected on a massive 24-meter-wide LED screen with immersive sound, the show invites guests to join in singing along to lyrics displayed on-screen. Enhanced by synchronized fireworks, lighting and special effects, the performance is designed to evoke a concert-like atmosphere.

Everland increased its fireworks volume by 25 percent for the show for a spectacular “golden gate” effect in the sky.

The themed zone, which opened Sep. 26, has drawn around 40,000 visitors, offering photo spots, mission games and exclusive merchandise inspired by the film.