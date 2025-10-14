President calls for stronger travel restrictions to high-crime areas

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for immediate efforts for the repatriation of Koreans abducted by criminal organizations in Cambodia or detained by Cambodian authorities for their alleged involvement in crimes.

It was the latest push for the liberal administration to mobilize all available resources to respond to ongoing incidents of abduction and confinement targeting South Koreans in Cambodia. Many victims of such abductions are believed to have been lured by fake job ads, only to be subjected to slavery and torture inside scam compounds.

“Our people are increasingly concerned about our children and neighbors who have fallen victim to abductions in Cambodia,” Lee said during a Cabinet meeting at his office in Seoul on Tuesday. “Safeguarding our citizens’ lives and safety is the government’s highest responsibility.”

Travel restrictions to areas of high crime to prevent similar incidents should be imposed, Lee added. Government agencies were also urged to accelerate efforts to establish a system of cooperation with Cambodian law enforcement to tackle the problem during the meeting.

Regarding public criticism over the alleged failure to take proactive measures to rescue victims, South Korean diplomatic missions in Cambodia were also urged to respond immediately to requests for help, as Lee noted that such measures may require regulatory changes, additional staff, and dedicated state funding.

“I’ve heard that some Koreans living there and some civil servants are spending their own money to support victims,” Lee said. “Budget issues should not cause any delays.”

The announcement follows Lee’s order Saturday to use diplomatic measures to protect South Koreans in Cambodia, amid reports of the death of a 22-year-old student surnamed Park. Cambodian police confirmed his death was caused by a cardiac arrest due to torture, as well as reports of Koreans rescued after being held for months.

On Monday, Lee’s office held a follow-up meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the police. Lee’s national security aide, Wi Sung-lac, instructed the agencies to repatriate South Koreans swiftly on humanitarian grounds.