Jisoo of Blackpink set a record as a K-pop female solo artist, reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify, agency Blissoo said Tuesday.

She is the first Korean female singer to achieve the feat and did so with eight solo singles.

The release of digital single “Eyes Closed,” featuring British singer and songwriter Zayn, formerly of One Direction, added momentum. The single dropped on Oct. 10 and entered Spotify’s Top Songs Global at No. 21 and debuted atop the iTunes Top Singles Chart in 40 regions.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is set to resume their world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Saturday. The tour will continue in Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bulacan, Philippines until the end of January. Dates were added to shows in Singapore and Hong Kong, expanding the Asian leg to 20 shows across eight cities.