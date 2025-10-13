RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ejada Systems, the leading digital transformation orchestrator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dyna.Ai, a global provider in AI solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate innovation through AI and support the digital transformation journey of businesses in the Kingdom and the wider region.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Hassoobh, Acting CEO of ejada Systems, emphasized that this MoU reflects ejada's ongoing commitment to adopting the latest AI technologies to serve its clients across both public and private sectors. He added: "The signing of this MoU with Dyna.Ai marks an important step in strengthening the capabilities of institutions in the Kingdom to embrace AI solutions as a strategic tool for boosting efficiency and delivering sustainable added value."

Carlton Liew, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai, highlighted the importance of partnering with a trusted local leader like ejada that shares the same vision of empowering communities through AI. "Most of us already see the promise of AI. What matters now is making it work in ways that are relevant and meaningful for the region's businesses and professionals. With ejada's deep local expertise and our AI solutions, we can help organizations across the Kingdom and the Middle East unlock their potential and turn it into lasting impact."

Through this partnership, ejada and Dyna.Ai will collaborate on delivering Arabic-enabled AI solutions tailored for clients in the region. By combining ejada's regional expertise and Dyna.Ai's cutting-edge technologies, the collaboration aims to enhance access to transformative AI across the Middle East.

The MoU underscores both parties' commitment to innovation and making AI adoption practical and impactful — helping organizations boost efficiency, build technological capabilities, and create long-term value. Beyond strengthening the Kingdom's digital transformation efforts, the partnership also contributes to positioning the wider region as a growing hub for technology and innovation.

About ejada

ejada, a leading Information Technology (IT) services provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, empowers organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to thrive in today's digital landscape. The Company helps businesses and public-sector entities achieve and maintain a competitive edge through innovative IT solutions and services specifically designed to support their digital transformation journey. ejada sets itself apart by offering a unique combination of local expertise and global reach combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with globally renowned technology vendors and partners. For more information, please visit www.ejada.com

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to transforming the finance industry and beyond with cutting-edge AI-driven products and solutions. Our expertise encompasses state-of-the-art AI models, sophisticated algorithms, AI-human interaction technologies, and big data analytics. These capabilities enable us to deliver top-tier AI solutions that empower our clients to achieve business success and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.