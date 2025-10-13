Presidential aide launches task force to address crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia

South Korea’s top diplomat on Monday pledged to take “decisive measures” to curb a surge in job-fraud schemes that have led to confinement and other crimes targeting South Koreans in Cambodia.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun faced sharp questioning during an annual audit by the National Assembly over his ministry’s failure to take adequate steps to prevent such incidents, as crimes targeting South Koreans in Cambodia have drawn growing public attention amid their rapid spread and mounting damage in recent years.

Concerns were first raised after the body of a university student in his 20s was found in Cambodia in early August. While Cambodian police determined that he died of cardiac arrest that had followed torture and severe physical pain, his remains have yet to be repatriated to his grieving family in South Korea, fueling public criticism.

"First of all, I express my deepest regret to the public over the tragic incident that occurred in Cambodia," Cho told lawmakers during the televised audit session. "The Foreign Ministry is making every effort to resolve the matter as swiftly as possible."

“We will devise and implement decisive measures and take the necessary actions in coordination with the Cambodian government,” Cho said, declining to share further details on the measures.

When asked to specify what the “decisive measures” entailed, Cho responded, “The issue is complex in several respects, and I ask for your understanding that it is difficult to discuss it publicly.”

Cho was also unable to provide a clear explanation when repeatedly asked why the ambassadorial post in Cambodia has remained vacant since former Ambassador Park Jung-wook left his position on July 17.

Cho further disclosed that some South Korean nationals have refused to cooperate with the government’s efforts to bring them home.

“There is a practical problem in that some individuals are not cooperating,” Cho said when asked during the audit whether the Foreign Ministry should deploy an Air Force aircraft to repatriate them.

South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac was also set to convene an interagency task force meeting on Monday afternoon to “actively devise response measures to the recent surge in job fraud, confinement cases and related crimes against South Korean nationals in Cambodia, which have emerged as a serious issue,” according to the presidential spokesperson's office.

Officials from the Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry and Korean National Police Agency were expected to attend the meeting.

“Under the president’s directive, the government is pursuing multifaceted efforts to protect our nationals from employment scams and confinement crimes in Cambodia, and will also enforce the law strictly against the organized criminal groups behind such offenses to eradicate them," the spokesperson's office added.

According to data from the Foreign Ministry, the number of kidnapping and confinement cases involving South Koreans reported in Cambodia has increased sharply over the past five years.

The numbers rose from just two cases in 2021 to 11 in 2022, 21 in 2023, and 221 in 2024. By August, this year's total already marked 330 cases.

In the larger Asia-Pacific region, the ministry reported 273 such cases in 2024 and 376 as of August this year. Cambodia alone made up about 81 percent of all reported cases in 2024 and nearly 88 percent in 2025.

Many of the voice-phishing and romance-scam groups that used to operate in the region known as the “Golden Triangle,” where Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand meet, have now moved their bases to Cambodia. This shift has led to a significant increase in job-fraud schemes and cases of confinement targeting South Koreans in Cambodia.

The Lee Jae Myung administration has intensified efforts to tackle the rise in crimes victimizing South Koreans in Cambodia, including acting police chief Yoo Jae-seong’s high-level talks with his Cambodian counterparts, set for Oct. 23 in Seoul.

Attention to the issue has grown further in recent days after it was disclosed that two South Koreans had been rescued from captivity in Cambodia early this month, having been lured by “high-income part-time jobs.”

Minister Cho Hyun summoned Cambodian Ambassador to Seoul Khuon Phon Rattanak on Friday to urge the Cambodian government to “take swift and substantial measures to eradicate online scams.”

Later that evening, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul upgraded its travel advisory for Phnom Penh from Level 2, which advised travelers to be cautious, to a special travel warning.