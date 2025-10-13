The Seoul Metropolitan Government said in a notice Monday that free, anonymous drug tests continue to be available for those who worry they may have been exposed to illegal substances.

The drug testing is available for anyone without identification, after participating in a short yes-or-no survey asking about how they believe they were exposed to the drugs and if they intend to be checked in relation to their job or credentials.

The service tests urine samples for six types of drugs: cannabis, morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamines and ecstasy.

Test results are notified on the day of the testing, and the authorities do not collect any personal data. Those who tested positive can request a secondary test at a local hospital, or receive recommendation for consulting, treatment or rehabilitation.

The results of the test will not be reported to authorities.

The test is available at 25 health centers ("bogeonso") in the city, and applicants can be tested at any center, regardless of where they live.

The anonymous drug testing was first offered in 2023, and 2,102 people have used it as of September this year. Thirty-three have tested positive so far.

South Korea has a zero tolerance policy for the use of these drugs within its territories, or by Koreans outside the country, except for limited medical use.

Concerns over unwanted drug injection of illegal drugs have been rising here recently, particularly over reports that a 22-year-old college student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia had been injected with drugs.

According to the survey conducted on those that had been anonymously tested for drugs, 34.3 percent of the respondents said they experienced "became severely groggy after drinking something,” while 34.5 percent said they had similar experience after drinking alcohol. Others said they took candy or cigarettes from a stranger.